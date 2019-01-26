Panyaza Lesufi reintegrates warning against violence at schools

Four pupils have been suspended at Hoerskool President in Ridgeway after a video showing schoolboys fighting during break time went viral.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has reiterated that his department will not tolerate any form of violence at schools.

Four pupils have been suspended at Hoerskool President in Ridgeway, south of Johannesburg, after a video showing schoolboys fighting during break time went viral.

Last week, a pupil was suspended at the General Smuts High School in Vereeniging after a similar incident surfaced.

Lesufi visited both schools on Friday, where he met with management and parents.

He says both matters are receiving urgent attention: “They must know that you don’t solve problems through violence in our schools. They must know that you don’t hate another person purely because of the colour of their skin and that where there are differences, they must be reported they must not take the matter into their own hands, and that’s what we’re doing in this case.”

Lesufi says it's worrying that there have been two incidents of violence at schools in the province so early into the 2019 academic year.

He says schools must act immediately to address violence and any form of discrimination in the classroom.