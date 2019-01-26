Overberg fire chief says signs suggests Botrivier fire was man-made

The fire started on the Groenlandberg mountain earlier this week and was fanned by overnight winds, damaging some farm properties on Saturday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Overstrand authorities are yet to determine the cause behind a blaze ravaging vegetation near Botrivier.

Overberg fire chief Reinhardt Geldenhuys says with the help of local landowners they have extinguished the fires on those properties.

He says a busy day lies ahead: “Unfortunately, some parts of the fire are burning in strict vegetation which is difficult for the ground crews, so we’ll be adding aerial support.”

Geldenhuys says signs suggest this fire was man-made: “We have a good ideal. We did task a formal investigation. One of our investigators, contractors, is busy with the investigation and once we find out what and who, there will be consequences.”