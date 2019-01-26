'No other party good enough to replace ANC, except EFF' - Gardee

Secretary-General Godrich Gardee says the robust way party leaders deal with matters, will advantage the electorate.

GUGULETHU - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has reiterated why the party should govern South Africa.

Visiting a voter registration station in Gugulethu earlier this afternoon, the party’s Secretary-General, Godrich Gardee, says the ruling party has been given numerous opportunities to change people’s lives.

He says no other party is good enough to replace the ANC, except the EFF.

Gardee says the robust way party leaders deal with matters, will advantage the electorate.

“This robust engagement of the EFF has actually beared fruit for all of us in the society. [Former President Jacob] Zuma is gone, the state capture commission is going on and we are speaking up against corruption and we are holding the executive accountable.”

A young Gugulethu resident shares his view on the party, in particular, its position on land expropriation without compensation, saying the EFF is doing the right thing by fighting for land.

EFF officials are expected to visit voter registration sites in Khayelitsha tomorrow.