Mtukudzi to be laid to rest in his home village on Sunday

Zimbabwe granted Oliver Mtukudzi national hero status, granting him a status following his death that has been a preserve for ruling party elites and independence veterans.

JOHANNESBURG - The late Zimbabwean jazz legend Oliver Mtukudzi will be buried in his home village of Madziwa on Sunday.

Mtukudzi died of diabetes on Wednesday in Harare, Zimbabwe at the age of 66.

His body lay in state on Friday and early Saturday morning at the Mtukudzi homestead in Norton and was transported to the National Sports Stadium where a tribute concert is being held on Saturday afternoon.

Thereafter, the body will be transported to the One Commando barracks where army officials will transport it by air to Madziwa where it will lie in state until Sunday.

National heroes are ordinarily buried at the National Heroes Acre, however, Mtukudzi's family requested to honour his wishes of being buried at his place of birth.

The state has provided buses for members of the public from various areas across the country.