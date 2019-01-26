Mthatha Airport status can be reassessed, says SACAA
The aviation regulatory body downgraded the airport, from a category four to three, citing concerns over the facility’s rescue and fire-fighting service responses.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) says once Mthatha Airport has rectified issues of concern, its status can be reassessed.
The aviation regulatory body downgraded the airport, from a category four to three, citing concerns over the facility’s rescue and fire-fighting service responses.
Another issue also relates to the airport’s aerodrome emergency management systems.
SACAA spokesperson Phindiwe Gwebu says the airport can still function, but it cannot accommodate the same type and level of aviation activity as before: “We have given them sufficient time to try and convince us otherwise.”
The aviation regulatory body determined that “there continued to be certain circumstances that amounted to material deviations from” its requirements.
Gwebu says this relates to emergency response capabilities: “In this particular case, specifically talking about their fire and rescue facilities as well as their emergency response plan, they do not meet our standards. That’s the reason why we degraded the category from Mthatha.”
Airlines are in the meantime allowed to use smaller aircraft that fits the category three regulations.
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall results: Friday 25 January 2019
-
Firefighters deployed to vegetation fire along R27 route
-
4 Joburg pupils involved in school fight caught on film suspended
-
Denosa ‘saddened’ by possible retrenchment of members at Netcare hospitals
-
Sanef inquiry to investigate credibility and ethics in media
-
Zondo Inquiry to probe Agrizzi's 'paid journalists' claim
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.