Mthatha Airport status can be reassessed, says SACAA

CAPE TOWN - The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) says once Mthatha Airport has rectified issues of concern, its status can be reassessed.

The aviation regulatory body downgraded the airport, from a category four to three, citing concerns over the facility’s rescue and fire-fighting service responses.

Another issue also relates to the airport’s aerodrome emergency management systems.

SACAA spokesperson Phindiwe Gwebu says the airport can still function, but it cannot accommodate the same type and level of aviation activity as before: “We have given them sufficient time to try and convince us otherwise.”

The aviation regulatory body determined that “there continued to be certain circumstances that amounted to material deviations from” its requirements.

Gwebu says this relates to emergency response capabilities: “In this particular case, specifically talking about their fire and rescue facilities as well as their emergency response plan, they do not meet our standards. That’s the reason why we degraded the category from Mthatha.”

Airlines are in the meantime allowed to use smaller aircraft that fits the category three regulations.