Msimanga: My resignation has nothing to do with GladAfrica debacle

JOHANNESBURG - Outgoing Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga says his decision to resign from his position has nothing to do with the controversial GladAfrica contract debacle.

Msimanga has laid all the blame of the irregular awarding of the multibillion-rand contract to beleaguered city manager Moeketsi Mosola.

The Auditor-General has found that the awarding of the controversial contract flouted regulations.

As Msimanga prepares to give up his mayoral chain at the end of January; he has refuted speculation that he is being pushed out of office.

This comes after the Auditor-General also pointed fingers at the mayor for failing to perform his oversight role of Mosola in the GladAfrica debacle.

Msimanga’s spokesperson Sam Mgobozi says, “That is a decision he [Msimanga] has taken in consultation with the party’s leadership to focus on premiership campaign. People will have these speculations, one way or the other. The fact remains that the contract is irregular, and we’ll do what we can until the very last moment.”

Msimanga says one of his last acts as mayor will be to recommend to the council next week to take strong action against the city manager.