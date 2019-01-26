Msimanga: My resignation has nothing to do with GladAfrica debacle
Outgoing Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga has laid all the blame of the irregular awarding of the multibillion-rand contract to beleaguered city manager Moeketsi Mosola.
JOHANNESBURG - Outgoing Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga says his decision to resign from his position has nothing to do with the controversial GladAfrica contract debacle.
Msimanga has laid all the blame of the irregular awarding of the multibillion-rand contract to beleaguered city manager Moeketsi Mosola.
The Auditor-General has found that the awarding of the controversial contract flouted regulations.
As Msimanga prepares to give up his mayoral chain at the end of January; he has refuted speculation that he is being pushed out of office.
This comes after the Auditor-General also pointed fingers at the mayor for failing to perform his oversight role of Mosola in the GladAfrica debacle.
The leaked report found that the multibillion-rand contract is irregular.
Msimanga’s spokesperson Sam Mgobozi says, “That is a decision he [Msimanga] has taken in consultation with the party’s leadership to focus on premiership campaign. People will have these speculations, one way or the other. The fact remains that the contract is irregular, and we’ll do what we can until the very last moment.”
Msimanga says one of his last acts as mayor will be to recommend to the council next week to take strong action against the city manager.
More in Politics
-
ANC WC: 12,000 volunteers on ground for final voter registration weekend
-
Ramaphosa defends ‘complex legacy’ of Gandhi and Mandela
-
'Hopeful' ANC aims for 100k new voters in Western Cape
-
Maimane: 'DA to continue looking for answers to Esidimeni deaths'
-
Tshwane ANC wants city manager Mosola axed over irregular GladAfrica contract
-
Former DA head of policy Ngwenya to remain an MP, says party
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.