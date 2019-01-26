Mrwebi’s legal team defends Richard Mdluli

Prosecutor Jan Ferreira testified that Richard Mdluli entered a deal with a car dealership which saw him receive gratification for an amount of R50,000.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawrence Mrwebi’s legal team has defended Richard Mdluli and played down the significance of the former lieutenant general taking a loan from the biggest covert vehicle supplier to crime intelligence.

The submissions were made during the cross-examination of prosecutor Jan Ferreira, who was assigned to Mdluli’s corruption case before Mrwebi instructed that the matter be withdrawn.

Mrwebi’s decision has been successfully reviewed and set aside, but to date, the matter has not been re-enrolled.

Ferreira testified that Mdluli entered a deal with a car dealership which saw him receive gratification for an amount of R50,000.

Mrwebi’s counsel suggested everything was above board with this arrangement: “The acknowledgement of that is perfectly legitimate, no so?”

Ferreira in response said: “No, it’s not so because if it’s the grade of the crime intelligence, who are borrowing money from the biggest provider to crime intelligence, that’s a textbook case of corruption.”

Former prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach is scheduled to testify on Tuesday.