Mrwebi’s legal team defends Richard Mdluli

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
Go

Mrwebi’s legal team defends Richard Mdluli

Prosecutor Jan Ferreira testified that Richard Mdluli entered a deal with a car dealership which saw him receive gratification for an amount of R50,000.

FILE: Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi (left) speaks to his legal counsel during the Mokgoro Inquiry into his fitness to hold office on 21 January 2019. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi (left) speaks to his legal counsel during the Mokgoro Inquiry into his fitness to hold office on 21 January 2019. Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Lawrence Mrwebi’s legal team has defended Richard Mdluli and played down the significance of the former lieutenant general taking a loan from the biggest covert vehicle supplier to crime intelligence.

The submissions were made during the cross-examination of prosecutor Jan Ferreira, who was assigned to Mdluli’s corruption case before Mrwebi instructed that the matter be withdrawn.

Mrwebi’s decision has been successfully reviewed and set aside, but to date, the matter has not been re-enrolled.

Ferreira testified that Mdluli entered a deal with a car dealership which saw him receive gratification for an amount of R50,000.

Mrwebi’s counsel suggested everything was above board with this arrangement: “The acknowledgement of that is perfectly legitimate, no so?”

Ferreira in response said: “No, it’s not so because if it’s the grade of the crime intelligence, who are borrowing money from the biggest provider to crime intelligence, that’s a textbook case of corruption.”

Former prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach is scheduled to testify on Tuesday.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA