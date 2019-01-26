Minister’s tweet proof factionalism rife within Zanu-PF – civil society
This comes after Zimbabwean Minister Monica Mutsvangwa tweeted confirmation that President Mnangagwa’s account is the legitimate voice of the president.
JOHANNESBURG - The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition says the recent tweet by the information publicity and broadcasting minister bears testament to the factionalism rife within Zanu-PF.
This comes in stark contrast to remarks made by the president’s spokesperson, George Chambara, who distanced Mnangagwa from a tweet from his official page calling for national dialogue in the wake of last week’s violent protests that claimed at least a dozen lives.
Chambara says this was an attempt by those who run the president’s Twitter account to put words in his mouth.
But Mutsvangwa affirmed that nothing goes on the president’s twitter page that does not represent his views.
Regional coordinator for the coalition Blessing Vava says this shows the party is not ready for national dialogue: “They [Zanu-PF] were ready for a national dialogue. The continued arrests, abduction and beating of activists is still continuing.”
