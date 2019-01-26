Popular Topics
Man & woman arrested in connection with Marks Rambau's brutal murder

Marks Rambau's body was allegedly set alight and dumped by what appears to be a couple driving a blue VW Polo last week.

Marks Rambau. Picture: Limpopo Department of Transport.
Marks Rambau. Picture: Limpopo Department of Transport.
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police have made a breakthrough in the case of murdered Limpopo Department of Transport official, Marks Rambau.

Marks Rambau's body was allegedly set alight and dumped by what appears to be a couple driving a blue VW Polo last week.

The 27-year-old man, a Nigerian national, was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning, while the woman (24) from Seshego, Polokwane was arrested on Friday night.

Last week, police are offered a R50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects.

Rambau was killed at Flora Park on Tuesday, 15 Janaury. His partially burned body was found dumped next to the Peter Mokaba Stadium. The suspects then drove to his house at Penina Park, Polokwane where they took his Jeep Wrangler and a TV set.

His Jeep Wrangler and VW Polo were recovered at two different places in Polokwane.

The police's provincial commissioner in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba commended the investigators for their meticulous efforts that have led to the arrest of the suspects.

He further thanked members of the public for providing valuable information that greatly assisted the police in the investigation.

The suspects will appear in Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of murder, carjacking, housebreaking, theft and defeating the ends of justice.

