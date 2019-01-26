Malema: Whoever goes into coalition with EFF must agree on land

While the party has said it is not in a coalition with the DA in Gauteng, but that it instead voted for it over the ANC, Julius Malema says nationally, they're open to a coalition.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says his party is willing to go into coalition with another party this year, but that the two sides must agree on the land issue.

Malema was doing a walkabout in Madibeng, North West during the voter registration weekend to encourage eligible voters to register and to campaign for the EFF.

While the party has said it is not currently in a coalition with the Democratic Alliance in Gauteng and that it instead voted for it over the African National Congress, Malema says nationally, they're open to a coalition.

"We think it's the best system to hold all parties accountable because outright majority, including two-thirds majority, makes parties to be arrogant.

"But at the centre of anyone who wants to go into coalition with the EFF will have to be the land question. We have to agree on the land question... it is non-negotiable."