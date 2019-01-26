Maimane: 'If you want a job, you must register to vote'
DA Leader Mmusi Maimane says young people suffer the highest unemployment rates in the country, therefore they must register to vote.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) was in Mitchell’s Plain today to encourage young people to register to vote ahead of the general elections in May.
DA Leader Mmusi Maimane accompanied Eastridge resident Sharon Lee Williams, a Chrysalis Academy graduate, to a voting station to register to vote today.
#VoterRegistration Maimane with 18-year-old Sharon at a voting station in Eastridge, Mitchell’s Plain where she registered to vote. KP pic.twitter.com/juiXYD6veJ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 26, 2019
#VoterRegistration DA Leader Mmusi Maimane walking with Mitchell’s Plain resident Sharon Lee Williams, a Chrysalis Academy graduate, to a voting station to register to vote. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/3Rs7552baj— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 26, 2019
Maimane and Western Cape MECs made their way through the busy Mitchell’s Plain Town Centre this morning.
Some Shoppers and traders were surprised by his presence and chanted the party’s name, while others seemed uninterested.
Maimane says young people suffer the highest unemployment rates in the country, therefore they must register to vote.
“If you want a job, you must register to vote.”
Earlier today, former Mayor Patricia de Lille accused the DS in a tweet of using her name to win support. Maimane says he is not sure what she is referring to.
The DA must stop using my name to try win support. I encourage all South Africans to use this weekend to secure their right to vote.— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) January 25, 2019
Here is a resident telling me about the DA and their lies. pic.twitter.com/CjcBqcCdzR— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) January 25, 2019
“I focus on what the DA is doing, building a party for all South Africans. There’ll be many voices out there from Hlaudi Motsoeneng, to Patricia de Lille.
‘VOTING GIVES YOUNG PEOPLE A VOICE’
Eighteen-year-old Sharon Williams has been at the Chrysalis Academy for three months where she learnt life skills and physical development skills.
Williams, who registered as a voter for the first time today, says it’s important for young people to vote as it gives them a voice.
“If I’m not going to vote, my vote will fall any place where I wouldn’t want it to go.”
Popular in Local
-
Rasta goes ahead with Mtukudzi portrait & tweeps aren't happy
-
Malema: Whoever goes into coalition with EFF must agree on land
-
4 Joburg pupils involved in school fight caught on film suspended
-
PowerBall results: Friday 25 January 2019
-
Ramaphosa says government to reopen controversial SAA India route
-
BLF accused of shutting down voter registration centres
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.