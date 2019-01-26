Maimane: 'If you want a job, you must register to vote'

DA Leader Mmusi Maimane says young people suffer the highest unemployment rates in the country, therefore they must register to vote.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) was in Mitchell’s Plain today to encourage young people to register to vote ahead of the general elections in May.

DA Leader Mmusi Maimane accompanied Eastridge resident Sharon Lee Williams, a Chrysalis Academy graduate, to a voting station to register to vote today.

#VoterRegistration Maimane with 18-year-old Sharon at a voting station in Eastridge, Mitchell’s Plain where she registered to vote. KP pic.twitter.com/juiXYD6veJ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 26, 2019

#VoterRegistration DA Leader Mmusi Maimane walking with Mitchell’s Plain resident Sharon Lee Williams, a Chrysalis Academy graduate, to a voting station to register to vote. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/3Rs7552baj — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 26, 2019

Maimane and Western Cape MECs made their way through the busy Mitchell’s Plain Town Centre this morning.

Some Shoppers and traders were surprised by his presence and chanted the party’s name, while others seemed uninterested.

“If you want a job, you must register to vote.”

Earlier today, former Mayor Patricia de Lille accused the DS in a tweet of using her name to win support. Maimane says he is not sure what she is referring to.

The DA must stop using my name to try win support. I encourage all South Africans to use this weekend to secure their right to vote. — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) January 25, 2019

Here is a resident telling me about the DA and their lies. pic.twitter.com/CjcBqcCdzR — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) January 25, 2019

“I focus on what the DA is doing, building a party for all South Africans. There’ll be many voices out there from Hlaudi Motsoeneng, to Patricia de Lille.

‘VOTING GIVES YOUNG PEOPLE A VOICE’

Eighteen-year-old Sharon Williams has been at the Chrysalis Academy for three months where she learnt life skills and physical development skills.

Williams, who registered as a voter for the first time today, says it’s important for young people to vote as it gives them a voice.

“If I’m not going to vote, my vote will fall any place where I wouldn’t want it to go.”