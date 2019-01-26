[LISTEN] Overberg firefighters battle blaze near Botrivier

CapeTalk | Overberg fire chief Reinhardt Geldenhuys updates CapeTalk host Jeremy van Wyk about the situation in the Overberg area and status on the fire.

CAPE TOWN - Overberg firefighters are battling a blaze that started near Botrivier.

The fire is burning in thick alien vegetation, making it difficult for the firefighters to get access.

The fire started on Thursday on the Groenlandberg mountain.

Overberg fire chief Reinhardt Geldenhuys says officials waterbombed the area on Friday afternoon.

Geldenhuys updates CapeTalk host Jeremy van Wyk about the situation in the Overberg area and status on the fire.

Geldenhuys despite their efforts the fire has dropped down into the farm causing damages to vineyards and orchards.

