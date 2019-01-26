[LISTEN] 'Many young people making a noise by withholding their vote'
CapeTalk | Columnist Gugu Nonjinge says many young people refuse to register or vote because their voices are systematically marginalised and silenced in politics.
CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has urged young people to register to vote this weekend, during the final voter registration drive.
However, columnist Gugu Nonjinge says many young people refuse to register or vote because their voices are systematically marginalised and silenced in politics.
Instead, youth are using abstention to send a loud message that they are dissatisfied with the current status quo.
"It's some form of activism that we as young people are trying to put forward. The silence of not voting means something. It should be loud."
That's why, Nonjinge says, the youth's disengagement from electoral and political processes cannot be reduced to voter apathy alone.
