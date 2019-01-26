[LISTEN] 'Knowing what we know about Bosasa, we deserve answers from Ramaphosa'

CapeTalk | Former Bosasa COO, Angelo Agrizzi has been exposing government officials who apparently received bribes from the company, while testifying at the state capture inquiry.

CAPE TOWN - Political analyst Mcebisi Ndletyana says South Africans have legitimate reasons to be concerned after the recent revelations about the scandal-plagued government contractor, Bosasa.

"Knowing what we know about Bosasa, we deserve some answers," says Ndletyana.

I think it is legitimate to raise questions - knowing what we know now - about whether there were any benefits which were given to Bosasa [in exhange].

