Go

[LISTEN] 'Knowing what we know about Bosasa, we deserve answers from Ramaphosa'

| Former Bosasa COO, Angelo Agrizzi has been exposing government officials who apparently received bribes from the company, while testifying at the state capture inquiry.

CAPE TOWN - Political analyst Mcebisi Ndletyana says South Africans have legitimate reasons to be concerned after the recent revelations about the scandal-plagued government contractor, Bosasa.

Former Bosasa COO, Angelo Agrizzi has been exposing government officials who apparently received bribes from the company, while testifying at the state capture inquiry.

"Knowing what we know about Bosasa, we deserve some answers," says Ndletyana.

I think it is legitimate to raise questions - knowing what we know now - about whether there were any benefits which were given to Bosasa [in exhange].

Listen to the audio above for more.

