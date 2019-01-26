Last chance for eligible SA voters to register ahead of elections
Some 26 million voters are currently registered, with the IEC hoping to add another million more by the end of January.
JOHANNESBURG - The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) is set to open its 22,925 voting stations throughout the country on Saturday morning for this weekend’s final registration drive.
The IEC says this is the last opportunity for eligible South African voters to register their details ahead of elections.
The IEC says each voting station will be staffed with an average of three officials to assist in ensuring the process is smooth and efficient.
The chief electoral officer of the IEC, Sy Mamabolo, says the commission remains eager for young people and first-time voters to register.
“Voters need to register in the ward in which they ordinarily reside. People can vote at any of the voting districts within they are located in.”
Mamabolo says voters who are registered should use the opportunity to check and update their details.
At the same time, the IEC is the latest to welcome President Cyril Ramaphosa’s signing into law of the Political Party Funding Act, which requires that political parties reveal who is funding them every year.
