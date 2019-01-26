In pictures: Hlaudi Motsoeneng canvasses during voter registration
Hlaudi Motsoeneng has said he intends to take the African National Congress (ANC) on and become president of South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG - African Content Movement (ACM) President Hlaudi Motsoeneng was in Harrismith, Free State to canvass with party members during the first day of the voter registration weekend.
Earlier this week, he told Radio 702's Eusebius McKaiser that his party will push for change in the educations system if they are voted into power.
Here's what Motsoeneng's day looked like.
The president of ACM went to the IEC to check if the people in charge were alright. @phutism @ACMServants @BoasThipe @Hlaudi_Official pic.twitter.com/QWSsIJE1Pf— African Content Movement (@ACMServants) January 26, 2019
@ACMServants @phutism @phutism @Hlaudi_Official pic.twitter.com/PezBFdzGBc— African Content Movement (@ACMServants) January 26, 2019
@ACMServants @BoasThipe @phutism @Hlaudi_Official pic.twitter.com/L11Ypi2AWz— African Content Movement (@ACMServants) January 26, 2019
A vendor telling @ACMServants President her challenges in their sector. #VoteACM #TheFutureIsInYourHands pic.twitter.com/uLywIoQSGT— African Content Movement (@ACMServants) January 26, 2019
@ACMServants President engaging with residents. #VoteACM #TheFutureIsInYourHands pic.twitter.com/zOGy5MRVbw— African Content Movement (@ACMServants) January 26, 2019
VIVA ACM VIVA !! 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 @ACMServants @BoasThipe @phutism @Hlaudi_Official pic.twitter.com/pqgZXOYIrW— African Content Movement (@ACMServants) January 26, 2019
Team ACM this morning , we are ready ! Amandla ! Awethu ! @BoasThipe @Hlaudi_Official @ACMServants @phutism pic.twitter.com/jKkx4XTRjA— African Content Movement (@ACMServants) January 26, 2019
