In pictures: Hlaudi Motsoeneng canvasses during voter registration

JOHANNESBURG - African Content Movement (ACM) President Hlaudi Motsoeneng was in Harrismith, Free State to canvass with party members during the first day of the voter registration weekend.

Motsoeneng has said he intends to take the African National Congress (ANC) on and become president of South Africa.

Earlier this week, he told Radio 702's Eusebius McKaiser that his party will push for change in the educations system if they are voted into power.

