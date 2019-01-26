Popular Topics
Firefighters hopeful on containing blaze near Botrivier

Overberg fire chief Reinhardt Geldenhuys says officials waterbombed the area on Friday afternoon.

Overberg firefighters are battling a fire that has threatened farms and fynbos near Botrivier. Picture: @goFPA/Facebook.com.
33 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Overberg firefighters are hopeful they’ll contain a blaze threatening farms and fynbos near Botrivier.

The fire started on Thursday on the Groenlandberg mountain.

Overberg fire chief Reinhardt Geldenhuys says officials waterbombed the area on Friday afternoon.

“Unfortunately, the wind did pick up during the night and despite our teams on the lines, the fire dropped down onto the farms causing damage to some of the orchards and vineyards. Right now, we still have a massive fire during in Groenlandberg.”

Geldenhuys says since the flare-up, they’ve managed to extinguish all the fires burning on the farms: “We had to evacuate one house, which fortunately was up on the mountain. We managed to save the house, as well. On Saturday, we need to put the fire out at certain areas to avoid damage on the farm.”

LISTEN: Overberg firefighters battle blaze near Botrivier

Timeline

Comments

