Fire breaks out at Ed Sheeran’s country property
The fire crews were called to the musician’s sprawling £1.5 million country estate in Suffolk on Friday morning, after reports of a ‘small building fire’ on the property.
LONDON - Firefighters have tackled a blaze at Ed Sheeran’s country estate, which is said to have started in a “small building”.
The fire crews were called to the 27-year-old musician’s sprawling £1.5 million country estate in Suffolk on Friday morning, after reports of a “small building fire” on the property.
A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service representative said in a statement: “Three engines were sent to the incident, from Framlingham, Saxmundham and Halesworth. Crews extinguished the fire quickly and then ventilated the area of heavy smoke.”
The cause of the fire and the state of any damage to the property is unclear as of the time of writing, but an East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed that there were no jobs matching the description of the fire in the county on Friday.
Sheeran - who is engaged to Cherry Seaborn - was born in Suffolk and has been buying up property around his mansion in order to expand his sprawling estate.
In January 2018, the Shape of You hitmaker bought four homes next to each other, and just months later, he was reported to be building a chapel on his estate in order to tie the knot with Seaborn.
A source said of the Saxon-style flint building: “Even though Sheeran is one of the world’s biggest stars he does like to do things privately, like his engagement.
“Having his wedding on his own land would mean they could celebrate their big day with just their nearest and dearest and then head back to the main house of a big party after.”
It’s said the development is essential for Sheeran to give him a place to “retreat for contemplation and prayer”, and for his famous house guests to “regenerate their spiritual strength”.
More in Lifestyle
-
Oscar body distances itself from UK controversy on child murder film
-
Angelina Jolie working on children’s current affairs show
-
Judge approves new Weinstein lawyers who once represented accuser
-
Taylor Swift wins $1m lawsuit against realtor
-
Sandberg says Facebook must earn back trust
-
[LISTEN] How to minimise food wastage
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.