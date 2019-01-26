Fifty mass graves discovered in western DR Congo: UN rights group

There are more than 50 mass graves, as well as common and individual graves that we have identified in Yumbi in western Mai-Ndombe province," said Abdoul Aziz Thioye.

KINSHASA - More than 50 mass graves have been identified in western DR Congo after a spate of killings in the region, a UN rights group said on Saturday.

"There are more than 50 mass graves, as well as common and individual graves that we have identified in Yumbi in western Mai-Ndombe province", said Abdoul Aziz Thioye, director of the UN Human Rights Joint Office (UNJHRO) in DRC.

It conducted a joint fact-finding mission with local authorities.