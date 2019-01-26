South Africa’s late ambassador to the United Nations passed away last week at his home at the age of 71.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s late ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Dumisani Kumalo laid to rest, is being laid to rest on Saturday morning at the Westpark Cemetery.

Kumalo passed away last week at his home at the age of 71.

Deputy President David Mabuza announced that a Special Official Funeral Category 2 will be carried out for the late Dumisani Kumalo.

The funeral includes police ceremonial honours in line with the Presidency’s policy for distinguished persons.

Kumalo served as co-chair for the establishment of the UN Human Rights Council; and was chair of SADC and the UN of the Non-Aligned Movement.

He also served as South Africa's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York for about a decade from 1999. During this period, he represented South Africa during its first tenure on the UN Security Council from 2007-2008.

As an anti-apartheid campaigner, Kumalo is notably known for playing an influential role in the process that led to the UN's declaration of apartheid as a crime against humanity.

