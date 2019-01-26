Dept compiling report on health & safety standards at Food Lover’s Market
The retailer came under fire in January, when a video emerged showing a rat eating from a display tray in the fresh food section.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg’s Environmental Health Department says it is in the process of compiling a report on the health and safety standards at the Food Lover’s Market Diepkloof branch.
The store was then closed after a visit from health and safety officials.
Food Lover’s Market also closed its Jabulani branch temporarily for deep cleaning.
The City of Johannesburg’s environmental health director, Peter Manganyi, says on Friday officials from the department visited the store to carry out a follow-up inspection: “When we open premises we look at the structural, equipment and hygiene issues. So, the assessment based on these three key areas will then indicate to us that they’re ready.”
He says they should decide by Monday on whether the store will open: “If it’s still not up to our satisfaction, it will remain closed.”
Manganyi says they will continue to engage councillors and community leaders on the health and safety in the area.
