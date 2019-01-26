Denosa ‘saddened’ by possible retrenchment of members at Netcare hospitals

Netcare has confirmed that 516 employees received letters notifying them of the company’s intention to review their conditions of employment.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) says it’s saddened by the Netcare group’s decision to retrench 189 of its employees in its hospital division.



The group says most of these employees will be consulted about the proposed amendments to their current hours and duties.

While Netcare says positions that will become redundant will be kept to a bare minimum, Denosa says it’s received confirmation that 189 employees will be retrenched.



“If they think we’re not supposed to enter this terrain of even commenting about it... we’re talking about human beings who face retrenchment. When they approach the CCMA to facilitate this process of retrenchment, Denosa will be there in full force,” says Denosa's acting General Secretary, Cassim Lekhoathi.