BLF accused of shutting down voter registration centres
DA ward councillor and PR manager, John Mendlesohn says he received a call from a DA activist saying they couldn’t get in because of protest action by people with the slogan ‘no land, no vote’ who belong to BLF.
JOHANNESBURG - The Black First Land First movement has denied reports that its members have shut down six out of the eight IEC registration offices in Ivory Park.
Councillors in ward 78 and 79 in the area claim that voter registration offices have been closed by protesting BLF members since early this morning.
Democratic Alliance (DA) ward councillor and PR manager, John Mendlesohn says he received a call from a DA activist saying they couldn’t get in because of protest action by people with the slogan ‘no land, no vote’ who belong to BLF.
BLF leader Andile Mngxitama says those aren’t party members.
“BLF is registered with the IEC. We are bound by its code of conduct. There is no instruction by our movement to remove opposition party material or to disrupt their activities.”
He says he'll investigate the matter and make further comment later today.
