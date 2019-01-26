Angelina Jolie working on children’s current affairs show
The show will first be commissioned for a pilot series consisting of 10 weekly half-hour episodes, which will be produced by the BBC World Service, and executive produced by Jolie.
LONDON - Angelina Jolie is set to executive produce a current affairs TV show for children, which will give kids access to “impartial information” about the world.
The 43-year-old actress - who has Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with her ex-husband Brad Pitt - has teamed up with BBC Learning, BBC World Studios, and Microsoft Education to launch an English-language TV show aimed at adolescent audiences, which will tackle current affairs.
According to a press release, the prime objective of the show is “to help children have access to impartial information of the highest editorial standard and bring a deeper understanding of the different issues their peers face in other parts of the world.”
Once the English-language version of the show has been launched, there are then plans to expand to multiple languages.
The Maleficent actress said in a statement: “All of us who have come together on this project feel a great responsibility towards young people. We want to make sure that we are able to put forward a news program that helps to give them a broad view of the world they live in and the issues they face, and that helps connect them to other children around the world.”
Meanwhile, Jolie recently said she’d love for her own children to embrace their rebellious streak, because she doesn’t want them to be well-behaved all the time.
She said: “It’s funny - children can do two things. They can make you grow up, and you do, and they also add a sense of wild themselves.
“They all have a good rebellious streak that is wonderful and curious. And I don’t want them to be perfectly-behaved little people that just say what’s absolutely appropriate because I say so - they have to find themselves.”
