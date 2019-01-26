Popular Topics
ANC WC: 12,000 volunteers on ground for final voter registration weekend

ANC heavyweights Bheki Cele and Naledi Pandor will be on the campaign trail in various areas in Cape Town on Saturday and Sunday.

28 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape says nearly 12,000 volunteers are on the ground this weekend.

It’s the final weekend for voter registrations.

The party’s Western Cape elections data analyst Johan Boot says data from the by-elections shows there’s currently a 10% swing from the Democratic Alliance towards the ANC: “The party is not picking up all of that, so there’s a no man’s land area where people are not happy. It’s primarily in your coloured, rural and metro areas. So, a good question is how strong a good connection can mobilise and get the party off the ground.”

