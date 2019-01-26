'ANC still party that prioritises needs of all South Africans'
The ANC has erected a stall outside a centre at the Cavelleria Primary School in Ward 7, Kraaifontein.
KRAAIFONTEIN - African National Congress (ANC) officials are out in full force to campaign.
National Executive Committee members Tina Joemat-Petterson, Angie Motshekga and Dipuo Letsatsi-Dina are scheduled to visit some of the registration centres.
ANC delegates are out in full force to campaign during the last weekend of voter registration for this year’s national and provincial elections.
The ANC has erected a stall outside a centre at the Cavelleria Primary School in Ward 7, Kraaifontein.
MPL Nomi Nkondlo explains the ANC is still the party that prioritises the needs of all South Africans.
“For young people, it’s their future that they will inherit. It is no point to sit on the sidelines and complain. They should come in and protect what they inherit by voting and voting for a government they believe is going to take South Africa forward.”
Centres close at 5pm and are due to re-open tomorrow at 8am.
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa says government to reopen controversial SAA India route
-
PowerBall results: Friday 25 January 2019
-
Malema: Whoever goes into coalition with EFF must agree on land
-
Protests mar first day of final voter registration weekend
-
4 Joburg pupils involved in school fight caught on film suspended
-
Overberg fire chief says signs suggests Botrivier fire was man-made
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.