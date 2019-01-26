'ANC still party that prioritises needs of all South Africans'

The ANC has erected a stall outside a centre at the Cavelleria Primary School in Ward 7, Kraaifontein.

KRAAIFONTEIN - African National Congress (ANC) officials are out in full force to campaign.

National Executive Committee members Tina Joemat-Petterson, Angie Motshekga and Dipuo Letsatsi-Dina are scheduled to visit some of the registration centres.

ANC delegates are out in full force to campaign during the last weekend of voter registration for this year’s national and provincial elections.

The ANC has erected a stall outside a centre at the Cavelleria Primary School in Ward 7, Kraaifontein.

MPL Nomi Nkondlo explains the ANC is still the party that prioritises the needs of all South Africans.

“For young people, it’s their future that they will inherit. It is no point to sit on the sidelines and complain. They should come in and protect what they inherit by voting and voting for a government they believe is going to take South Africa forward.”

Centres close at 5pm and are due to re-open tomorrow at 8am.