140 IEC voter registration stations unopened due to protests

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
Go

140 IEC voter registration stations unopened due to protests

The IEC says while it appreciates the right to protest, it appeals communities to protest in a way that allows other to register.

FILE: Empty corridors at polling stations as IEC staff waited for residence to show up for registration in Killarney. Picture: Tshepo Lesole/Eyewitness News
FILE: Empty corridors at polling stations as IEC staff waited for residence to show up for registration in Killarney. Picture: Tshepo Lesole/Eyewitness News
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has confirmed that 99% of its 22,925 voting stations opened on time to a steady stream of eligible voters.

The IEC has also confirmed that 140 voting stations did not open due to community protests.

Areas affected include one or two communities in each province. In Gauteng, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, the West Rand and Johannesburg were affected.

The IEC says while it appreciates the right to protest, it appeals communities to protest in a way that allows other to register.

CEO Sy Mamabolo says while there is security in hotspot areas, the IEC also doesn’t want to militarise the electoral process.

“Essentially, an election is a civil exercise.”

Mamabolo says data on how many first-time voters registered will be shared on Tuesday.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA