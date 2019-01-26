140 IEC voter registration stations unopened due to protests
The IEC says while it appreciates the right to protest, it appeals communities to protest in a way that allows other to register.
JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has confirmed that 99% of its 22,925 voting stations opened on time to a steady stream of eligible voters.
The IEC has also confirmed that 140 voting stations did not open due to community protests.
Areas affected include one or two communities in each province. In Gauteng, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, the West Rand and Johannesburg were affected.
CEO Sy Mamabolo says while there is security in hotspot areas, the IEC also doesn’t want to militarise the electoral process.
“Essentially, an election is a civil exercise.”
Mamabolo says data on how many first-time voters registered will be shared on Tuesday.
