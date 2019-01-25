Zondo Inquiry to probe Agrizzi's 'paid journalists' claim

On Thursday, Angelo Agrizzi told the commission the facilities company paid journalists to provide it with information.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) says the Zondo Commission will be investigating the so-called “journalist list” after a former Bosasa executive claimed that some journalists had been paid by the controversial company for information.

Angelo Agrizzi made the claim at the state capture commission this week without mentioning any names.

Sanef says it held a productive meeting with the commission on Friday afternoon and the forum has welcomed the probe into the veracity of Agrizzi's claim.

Agrizzi said former Correctional Services Commissioner Zach Modise, who retired in 2017, was paid between R10,000 and R20,000 a month between 2007 and 2016.

Agrizzi added that Bosasa executive Papa Leshabane was given R71,000 a month in cash from which he was to pay to Modise and journalists who haven’t been named.

Agzrizzi said the journalists were paid to “presumably” write good stories about Bosasa.

Meanwhile, the South African Institute of Professional Accountants (Saipa) says its concerned that two of it's

accountants have been implicated by Agrizzi at the state capture inquiry.

The institute says it will institute preliminary investigations in light of the allegations against the members and they cannot be named at the moment.

The institute's CEO Shahid Daniels says if any of Saipa's members are found guilty, they'll lose their membership.

“Whatever finding they reach there, they will forward that to the disciplinary committee and that committee will follow due process.”