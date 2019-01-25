Zim opposition official says SA's silence on country crisis 'deafening'
David Coltart says that South Africa and the international community should be speaking out loud and clear in condemnation and they're not.
HARARE - A top opposition official in Zimbabwe says that the silence of South Africa and the international community over the crisis in his country is deafening.
David Coltart says an ongoing security crackdown amounts to crimes against humanity. The country slipped back into a crisis with deadly protests against rising fuel costs which were met with brute force.
Coltart says that South Africa and the international community should be speaking out loud and clear in condemnation and they're not.
Claims of rape by soldiers during last week's protests first emerged on Thursday morning and those claims are getting louder.
On Thursday night, Zimbabwe's leading Human Rights NGO forum said it had confirmed three cases in Harare and the neighbouring town of Ruwa and it was following up on other social media reports.
Coltart says that South Africa's silence, in particular, is deafening.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
