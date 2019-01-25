WCED working to allocate resources to schools
The Western Cape Education Department says overcrowding at schools at the beginning of a school year is not uncommon as learner numbers need to stabilise.
CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says it is working out where the biggest need for resources are at schools across the province.
The department says overcrowding at schools at the beginning of a school year is not uncommon as learner numbers need to stabilise.
At Matroosbergweg Primary School in Belhar learners are being taught in a tent because classrooms are simply too full.
The department has asked the school to provide a list of learners' names and grades so it can determine the needs.
The department's Bronagh Hammond says: “The WCED is currently processing the request for additional mobile [classrooms] and educators across all districts. We’re also collating learner numbers as reported by schools so far. We need to determine where the greatest needs are to ensure fair distribution of resources.”
Popular in Local
-
4 Joburg pupils involved in school fight caught on film suspended
-
Msimanga 'vindicated' following AG report on GladAfrica
-
Mboweni's stance against scrapping of Afrikaans at UP causes stir
-
Firefighters deployed to vegetation fire along R27 route
-
Overstrand ‘fire starter’ to remain behind bars amid bail application
-
MSC Musica to dock on Saturday due to strong winds
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.