WCED working to allocate resources to schools

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says it is working out where the biggest need for resources are at schools across the province.

The department says overcrowding at schools at the beginning of a school year is not uncommon as learner numbers need to stabilise.

At Matroosbergweg Primary School in Belhar learners are being taught in a tent because classrooms are simply too full.

The department has asked the school to provide a list of learners' names and grades so it can determine the needs.

The department's Bronagh Hammond says: “The WCED is currently processing the request for additional mobile [classrooms] and educators across all districts. We’re also collating learner numbers as reported by schools so far. We need to determine where the greatest needs are to ensure fair distribution of resources.”