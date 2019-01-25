Untu calls for decisive action against those implicated in rail sector graft

This week former acting Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Mthuthuzeli Swartz was charged with fraud, money laundering and theft.

CAPE TOWN - The United National Transport Union (Untu) is urging authorities to take decisive action against those implicated in corruption relating to the rail sector.

This week former acting Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Mthuthuzeli Swartz was charged with fraud, money laundering and theft.

Swartz appeared in a Port Elizabeth Court on Tuesday.

Untu's Sonja Carstens explains what the matter relates to.

“Transnet’s investigating unit realized that the railway track was being cut up into pieces and it was gone. They then started looking for it and found it in containers at the Durban Port.”

Meanwhile, 17 people have been arrested by the Metrorail's Rapid Rail Response Unit, over the past week in Mowbray, Observatory, Salt River and Khayelitsha.

The rail operator says seven people were caught red-handed trying to steal cables.

Metrorail's Riana Scott said: “Amongst the items confiscated were screwdrivers, bags, hag saws, blades and spades. All seven were charged with damage to essential infrastructure and under the Criminal Matters Amendment Act. Prasa will oppose the granting of bail.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)