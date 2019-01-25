Unisa postgrad accounting students relieved after applications approved
Last week, several postgraduate accounting students told Eyewitness News that their applications for the Certificate in the Theory of Accounting programme were rejected or pending, because it was already full.
CAPE TOWN - A group of Unisa accounting students whose applications were in limbo can finally sleep easy now that they've been accepted.
Last week, several postgraduate accounting students told Eyewitness News that their applications for the Certificate in the Theory of Accounting programme were rejected or pending because it was already full.
The problem stemmed from the Department of Higher Education and Training's enrolment management plan, which places a limit on the number of students allowed in a course.
Unisa first told dozens of students like Faaiza Hanees, who passed level one of the CTA programme, that level two of the course was full.
Hanees was anxious, as this delayed her journey to becoming a chartered accountant.
Now Unisa has done an about-turn, approving the applications of students like Hanees.
"There were no apologies, there was no feedback from Unisa, just a letter to say management has taken a decision that all students will be given space. But you know what, we take it for what it is - a win is a win."
Another student Shilpa Parshotam is thrilled after hearing she's been accepted.
"Considering it's our last year, we are so determined just to finish off. I think this whole experience has just motivated us even more."
Unisa management has sent an email to the CTA students saying the applications of all those who had trouble registering due to space limitation are being processed.
Popular in Local
-
Agrizzi: 'Bosasa CEO Watson could tell former President Zuma what to do'
-
City of Tshwane confirms AG has found GladAfrica contract irregular
-
Jacob Zuma relieved his son’s corruption charges provisionally withdrawn
-
Jewellery store at Glen Shopping Mall robbed
-
AfriForum have got UP's language policy wrong, says university
-
NPA withheld decision to prosecute Jiba since August, inquiry hears
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.