TUT students damage court property after Katlego Monareng murder case postponed

SOSHANGUVE - The case against two police officers accused of killing a Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student has been postponed to allow the National Director of Public Prosecutions to decide whether to transfer it to the High Court.

Constables John Slender and Joseph Rapoo were arrested in August last year for the murder of Katlego Monareng, who was shot during a student protest.

A group of TUT students picketed outside court while proceedings got underway.

After learning of the postponement, they forced their way into the court premises, damaging the gate in the process.

They also heckled the police, daring them to shoot and kill students the way they allegedly did Monareng.

Student leader Sizwe Nyembe said they are unhappy with what they describe as a delay to justice.

“A public official killed a student. What was the intention when you went with an R5 rifle to students? Your intention was to kill,” he said.

Meanwhile, the two suspects who had their faces covered during their brief court appearance will be back in the dock on 29 March.

They remain out on bail.

