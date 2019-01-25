Tshwane ANC wants city manager Mosola axed over irregular GladAfrica contract

According to the leaked final report by the Auditor-General, the R12 billion contract the city had with the built environment consultancy firm was not above board.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane wants city manager Moeketsi Mosola removed from his position now that the Auditor-General has found that the controverial GladAfrica contract was irregular.

R317 million has already been paid to the company.

The ANC in Tshwane's Bafuze Yabo says that the party feels vindicated by the Auditor-General's final findings and now want heads to roll.

"The city manager should be held accountable as well as the executive mayor. They are both accomplices in this particular scandal."

The ANC is now questioning Solly Msimanaga's decision to resign as mayor last week.

Questions have been raised about his role in overseeing what is meant to be a multi-billion rand contract.

The city says it still needs to decide what action must be taken against those found involved in the irregular contract.