Tembisa serial rapist Joseph Mahloma handed 20 life sentences

JOHANNESBURG - Serial rapist Joseph Mahloma has been handed 20 life sentences in the Johannesburg High Court on Friday.

Last year, Mahloma was found guilty of 91 criminal charges including several counts of rape, kidnapping, assault and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

He was arrested after terrorising the Tembisa community for about six months in 2014