Suspect in Sindiso Magaqa murder case remanded back into custody

DURBAN - The man accused of murdering former African National Congress Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa has been remanded back into custody for more evidence to be brought forward.

Sibusiso Ncengwa appeared in the Umzimkhulu Magistrate’s Court on Thursday as he faces charges of murder and attempted murder.

Magaqa and two other councillors were ambushed in July 2017 and the former youth league official died in September at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli hospital.

KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Karra: "The matter did appear in the Umzimkhulu Magistrate’s Court and the matter has been postponed to 29 January for further evidence in the bail application."