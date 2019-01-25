Students appealing rejected NSFAS funding applications must do so before 8 March

Students can submit appeals directly to NSFAS, along with required documentation before the closing date on 8 March.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Scheme (NSFAS) says students whose applications were rejected can still appeal.

NSFAS has completed its application assessments for 2019 with over 300,000 students having their applications approved.

In December last year, the financial aid scheme had called for a review after 109,000 applications were unsuccessful and that number dropped to 65,000.

NSFAS administrator Randall Carolissen said: “We urge you to make careful use of this facility because it will assist us to assist you should your household income change in the interim.”

Appeals will only be considered on the following grounds:

• Material change in combined household income (proof of loss of income needed with a fully completed NSFAS form for students that were not previously funded).

• Loss of a bursary/sponsor in the 2018 academic cycle (documented proof should be provided and should be accompanied by a fully completed NSFAS application form).

• Failure to meet academic criteria where prior academic performance has been satisfactory (provide supporting information and documentation that provides details of the reasons that affected performance).

• Failure to meet academic criteria due to medical condition(s) or death of an immediate family member (provide supporting information and documentation).

• Student had a gap year in NSFAS funding or failed to register previously and could not reapply for funding.

• More than one student from the same household concurrently enrolled at a university/TVET college, and

• Applying for an approved postgraduate qualification (see section F on the appeal form for list).

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)