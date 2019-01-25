Students appealing rejected NSFAS funding applications must do so before 8 March
Students can submit appeals directly to NSFAS, along with required documentation before the closing date on 8 March.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Scheme (NSFAS) says students whose applications were rejected can still appeal.
NSFAS has completed its application assessments for 2019 with over 300,000 students having their applications approved.
In December last year, the financial aid scheme had called for a review after 109,000 applications were unsuccessful and that number dropped to 65,000.
Students can submit appeals directly to NSFAS, along with required documentation before the closing date on 8 March.
NSFAS administrator Randall Carolissen said: “We urge you to make careful use of this facility because it will assist us to assist you should your household income change in the interim.”
Appeals will only be considered on the following grounds:
• Material change in combined household income (proof of loss of income needed with a fully completed NSFAS form for students that were not previously funded).
• Loss of a bursary/sponsor in the 2018 academic cycle (documented proof should be provided and should be accompanied by a fully completed NSFAS application form).
• Failure to meet academic criteria where prior academic performance has been satisfactory (provide supporting information and documentation that provides details of the reasons that affected performance).
• Failure to meet academic criteria due to medical condition(s) or death of an immediate family member (provide supporting information and documentation).
• Student had a gap year in NSFAS funding or failed to register previously and could not reapply for funding.
• More than one student from the same household concurrently enrolled at a university/TVET college, and
• Applying for an approved postgraduate qualification (see section F on the appeal form for list).
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Agrizzi: 'Bosasa CEO Watson could tell former President Zuma what to do'
-
City of Tshwane confirms AG has found GladAfrica contract irregular
-
Jacob Zuma relieved his son’s corruption charges provisionally withdrawn
-
Jewellery store at Glen Shopping Mall robbed
-
AfriForum have got UP's language policy wrong, says university
-
NPA withheld decision to prosecute Jiba since August, inquiry hears
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.