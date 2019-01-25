Stosur, Zhang win Australian Open women's doubles title
The Australian-Chinese combination battled past Hungarian-French second seeds Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic, last year's champions, 6-3, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena.
MELBOURNE - Unseeded pair Samantha Stosur and Zhang Shuai took out the Australian Open women's doubles title on Friday to be crowned Grand Slam champions at Melbourne Park for the first time.
The Australian-Chinese combination battled past Hungarian-French second seeds Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic, last year's champions, 6-3, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena.
"Today, it is a dream true for me," said Zhang, who won her first Grand Slam doubles title.
Stosur added: "Shuai, it is always a pleasure being on the court with you, we have a great friendship."
It was their maiden Slam crown as a team, although Stosur had previously won the 2005 US Open and 2006 French Open in a partnership with Lisa Raymond that earned them 20 titles altogether.
En route to the title, Stosur and Zhang knocked out reigning French Open and Wimbledon champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.
Popular in Sport
-
[WATCH] Phil Masinga's life remembered in glory, love & laughter
-
[WATCH] ‘He was so skinny' - Jomo Sono on the first time seeing Chippa
-
Ntombi Masinga condemns ill-treatment of late husband Phil
-
Doctor Khumalo pays tribute to former teammate Phil Masinga
-
Stormers take on WP club players in warm-up match
-
Prince backs Piedt for Proteas recall
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.