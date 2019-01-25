State to oppose bail against man accused of instigating mob justice attack
The 36-year-old man appeared in the Motherwell Magistrate's Court on Thursday after handing himself over to police this week following the vigilante killing over the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - A father who is accused of starting a mob that killed a man accused of his child's rape is back in court next month.
The father apparently fetched the victim at his home before the mob attack, before it was later established that his daughter had not been raped.
The 36-year-old father made a brief court appearance on a charge of murder.
The matter has been postponed until 7 February to give him time to hire a private attorney.
The State is opposing bail.
Mava Fundakubi was beaten to death by a mob after he was accused of raping a seven-year-old girl.
However, a medical examination showed that she was not raped.
By that time it was too late, as the 52-year-old suspect had already died at the hands of the angry mob.
Police have warned residents not to take the law into their own hands.
