Msimanga 'vindicated' following AG report on GladAfrica

The contract, worth R12 billion, was awarded by embattled City Manager Moeketsi Mosola in August last year; he maintained the deal was above board.

JOHANNESBURG – Outgoing Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga says he's been vindicated after the Auditor-General's leaked report found the awarding of a multi-billion-rand contract to GladAfrica was irregular.

The report has found that the tender flouted supply chain management regulations and the Constitution.

The contract, worth R12 billion, was awarded by embattled City Manager Moeketsi Mosola in August last year; he maintained the deal was above board.

This led to a public spat between the mayor and the city manager with Msimanga calling for Mosola's suspension.

The mayor's spokesperson Sam Mgobozi says: “The Auditor-General in his financial statement that he's articulated in this morning communication has declared that GladAfrica was an irregular tender and that R317 million that has been paid is equally as irregular. So, what we need to do now is to apply our minds as to what steps to follow to ensure that we fix the situation.”

Mgobozi says the mayor's hands are clean.

“Politicians are insulated and not allowed to involve themselves in the procurement process because that amounts to political interference.”

Since the awarding of the contract last year, over R300 million has been paid irregularly to GladAfrica by the city.

Mgobozi says the mayor will approach the council on what steps to take.

“The mayor can only recommend to the council and then the council is the only person that can hire or fire the city manager.”

The embattled city manager says he will only comment once the report has been tabled in the council.