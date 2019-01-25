Second airline forced to suspend flights to Mthatha

The decision was taken due to the airport's sub-standard rescue and firefighting response times, as well as a lack of aerodrome emergency management systems.

CAPE TOWN – At least two airlines have had to suspend flights to Mthatha Airport in the Eastern Cape following a downgrade by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The decision was taken due to the airport's sub-standard rescue and firefighting response times, as well as a lack of aerodrome emergency management systems.

As a result, both SA Express and SA Airlink have had to suspend flights to the airport.

CAA spokesperson Phindiwe Gwebu says: “There’s a lot of interaction, in fact, with the voyage... it started last year and this is what the process has culminated into. But yes, we’ve given them sufficient time to try and convince us otherwise.”