Sanef appoints independent auditor to probe Bosasa donation claims

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has appointed an independent auditor to investigate an allegation that Bosasa contributed funds to help the so-called SABC 8 journalists.

It’s taken action after a damning article was published by TimesLive alleging that the controversial company, now known as African Global Group, donated R100,000 to support the journalists who were wrongly sanctioned by the public broadcaster.

Sanef has denied ever receiving a donation from Bosasa but says it's appointing the auditing firm for transparency.

The forum's Mary Papayya explains: “For us being a not-for-profit entity and for the purpose of efficacy, this needs to be followed through. Once the auditor has completed the report, we’ll make it public. We will also name the particular independent auditing company we’ll be liaising with.”

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, Sanef adds that: “We supported the SABC 8 because they were fighting a just cause bigger than they were and for which many members of the public rightly offered their support. Without the crowd-funding effort, it would have been impossible to offer any material support to these colleagues besides issuing the usual statements of condemnation of actions that destroy journalism.”

The forum says so far, it has found no proof that Bosasa donated money towards the SABC 8.

“We want to state categorically that we never solicited funds from Bosasa. What we issued was a call for members of the public to donate through the crowd-funding platform, and we remain grateful for all the contributions received. In our own investigation, we found no evidence that any monies were received from Bosasa.”

