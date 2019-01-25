SA aims to deepen defence procurement cooperation with India
President Cyril Ramaphosa says defence procurement is one of the areas that government is extending cooperation with India.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced South Africa wants to deepen and grow cooperation with India when it comes to defence procurement.
After 13 years of being barred from doing business in India over corruption allegations, South Africa's arms manufacturing company Denel was finally removed from the country's list of blacklisted companies in 2018.
It's previously also been reported that the Guptas tried to facilitate the selling of Denel’s intellectual property to India.
Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has previously denied that government was planning to sell off a stake of cash strapped Denel but said she had not ruled out such a possibility in the future.
Ramaphosa says defence procurement is one of the areas that government is extending cooperation with India.
“Some of the areas we want to extend cooperation is in the agri processing sector, defence procurement, mining and technology cooperation, as well as the financial services sector.”
The president and Prime Minister Narendra Modi say they’re satisfied at the steady pace of cooperation in the defence sector which they say includes defence production, joint collaboration, manufacturing, research and development, training and joint exercises.
#RamaphosaInIndia President Cyril Ramaphosa on a state visit in India. pic.twitter.com/ztfyIh6bit— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 25, 2019
President @CyrilRamaphosa delivering his address at the India-South Africa Business Forum at the ITC Maurya Hotel in New Delhi, India on the on the occasion of his State Visit at the invitation of Prime Minister @NarendraModi. #SAinIndia pic.twitter.com/LO5NhE8OSg— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) January 25, 2019
WATCH LIVE: INDIA-SOUTH AFRICA BUSINESS FORUM #SAinIndia #BetterAfricaBetterWorld https://t.co/ONQ1c9s2An— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) January 25, 2019
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
