Registering to vote for the first time? Here's what you need to know
This weekend will be the last chance for those who are eligible to vote but are not registered to do so.
JOHANNESBURG - This weekend will be the last chance for those who are eligible to vote but are not registered to do so.
Here are a few things you need to know if you'll be heading to an IEC station this weekend:
• There are 22,932 voting stations countrywide
• You can click here to find your nearest voting station on the IEC website
• Voting stations will open from 8 am to 5 pm on Saturday 26 January and Sunday 27 January
• You need to carry your green, bar-coded ID book, smartcard ID or valid Temporary Identity Certificate (TIC)
• There are 26.1 million registered voters on the national common voters’ roll and it is hoped that at least one million voters will be added to the voters’ roll this weekend
• Citizens aged 16 and above can register but you can only vote if you are 18 and above
For more information, visit the IEC website.
Popular in Local
-
4 Joburg pupils involved in school fight caught on film suspended
-
Mboweni's stance against scrapping of Afrikaans at UP causes stir
-
MSC Musica to dock on Saturday due to strong winds
-
Ramaphosa officially welcomed to India on state visit
-
Firefighters deployed to vegetation fire along R27 route
-
Sanef appoints independent auditor to probe Bosasa donation claims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.