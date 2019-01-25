Registering to vote for the first time? Here's what you need to know

JOHANNESBURG - This weekend will be the last chance for those who are eligible to vote but are not registered to do so.

Here are a few things you need to know if you'll be heading to an IEC station this weekend:

• There are 22,932 voting stations countrywide

• You can click here to find your nearest voting station on the IEC website

• Voting stations will open from 8 am to 5 pm on Saturday 26 January and Sunday 27 January

• You need to carry your green, bar-coded ID book, smartcard ID or valid Temporary Identity Certificate (TIC)

• There are 26.1 million registered voters on the national common voters’ roll and it is hoped that at least one million voters will be added to the voters’ roll this weekend

• Citizens aged 16 and above can register but you can only vote if you are 18 and above

For more information, visit the IEC website.