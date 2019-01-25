#RandReport: Rand firms, banks top blue-chip index
At 1539 GMT, the rand traded at 13.6000 per dollar, 0.87% firmer than its New York close of 13.7175 on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand firmed against the dollar on Friday, supported by a pick up in risk-taking, while banks topped the blue-chip index after Morgan Stanley raised their target prices.
The rand also found support from a weaker dollar as concerns about a prolonged US government shutdown, at a time when global growth is already slowing, weighed on the greenback.
The dollar index, a gauge of its value versus six major peers, fell 0.58% to 96.037.
“The rand began the week on the backfoot after the IMF trimmed its global growth forecasts. This prompted risk-averse investors to opt for the safety of the greenback,” said economists at NKC African Economics in a note.
“However, the rand remained resilient, despite volatile US dollar movements, recovering earlier losses to post a second consecutive weekly gain.”
In fixed income, bonds moved in step with a stronger rand, with the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 dropping 10 basis points to 8.71%.
In the equities market, banks topped the gainers on the Top-40 blue-chip index after Morgan Stanley raised target prices for Standard Bank, Absa group, Firstrand Ltd and Nedbank Group Ltd.
The banks index climbed 2.51%, hitting an 8-1/2-month high.
Standard Bank rose 3.69% to R194.94, Absa gained 2.56% to R180, Firstrand climbed 1.57% to R70.61, while Nedbank was up 2.90% to R288.27.
The Johannesburg All-share index has been under pressure throughout the week due to concerns of a weaker global economic outlook and ongoing uncertainty over the US-China trade war.
“That said, stronger performing Asian stock markets provided impetus to local equity prices,” economists at NKC African Economics said.
The all-share index ended the week 0.77% stronger, while the top-40 index closed 0.88% firmer.
On the downside, food and beverage company AVI Ltd was the biggest decliner, closing 8.68% after it reported a marginal rise in half-year group revenue, blaming continued pressure on consumer spending.
