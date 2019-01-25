Rand firms as risk-taking offers support
The South African currency has taken its cue from global drivers for much of this month, first from expectations that the pace of US monetary tightening will slow this year and more recently from concerns over global growth.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand firmed against the dollar in early trade on Friday, supported by improved risk-taking and as concerns about a prolonged US government shutdown at a time when global growth is already slowing weigh on the greenback.
At 0625 GMT, the rand traded at R13.6850 per dollar, 0.24% firmer than its New York close of R13.7175 on Thursday.
“The current increase in risk appetite saw the rand gain momentum against the greenback to open at R13.70 this morning. We expect the rand to steadily make its way back to the R13.60 level as the dollar remains subdued,” Peregrine Treasury Solutions’ Corporate Treasury Manager, Bianca Botes, said in a note.
The dollar index, a gauge of its value versus six major peers, fell 0.19% to 96.42.
The South African currency has taken its cue from global drivers for much of this month, first from expectations that the pace of US monetary tightening will slow this year and more recently from concerns over global growth.
In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 dropped 5.5 basis points to 8.73% in early deals.
Popular in Business
-
Tshwane ANC wants city manager Mosola axed over irregular GladAfrica contract
-
[LISTEN] Sars plans to probe Bosasa tax evasion claims
-
Court dismisses CemAir bid to overturn decision to ground its operations
-
Humiliating apology for FNB
-
Soros calls China's Xi 'most dangerous' foe of free societies
-
City of Tshwane confirms AG has found GladAfrica contract irregular
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.