Ramaphosa urged to mobilise AU, SADC to assist Zimbabwe during current crisis
Dewa Mavhinga from the Human Rights Watch says that President Cyril Ramaphosa has not done enough to restore calm in Zimbabwe as an SADC member and a neighbouring country leader.
BRAAMFONTEIN - Human Rights Watch has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to show leadership by insisting that the Zimbabwean government respects the rights of its people.
The group, along with the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, has weighed in on the country's economic crisis that's led to days of unrest with the army accused of conducting raids.
Rights groups are reporting that 12 people have been killed in the wake of this month's 150% petrol price hike which sparked mass street protests.
Dewa Mavhinga from the Human Rights Watch says that Ramaphosa has not done enough to restore calm in Zimbabwe as a Southern African Development Community (SADC) member and a neighbouring country leader.
“He has not condemned the violence in Zimbabwe and called for communities to stop these abuses and to ensure that there is accountability.”
Activist Pride Mkondo says that South Africa should be willing to assist the people of Zimbabwe, especially considering its own history of apartheid.
The coalition is calling on Ramaphosa to mobilise the African Union and SADC to treat the situation in Zimbabwe with the urgency it deserves.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Africa
-
Zim opposition official says SA's silence on country crisis 'deafening'
-
Spokesman denies call for dialogue came from Mnangagwa
-
Zimbabwe declares popular musician Mtukudzi national hero
-
Group warns of intensified protests in Zim, demands removal of army
-
Congo records one-day record for confirmed Ebola cases
-
Zimbabwean jazz singer Oliver Mtukudzi dies at 66
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.