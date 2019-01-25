President Ramaphosa in New Delhi to solidify India trade relations

The two nations will solidify these relations further by signing agreements on higher education and training, arts and culture, home affairs, defence and energy among others.

NEW DELHI - President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in New Delhi India on Friday on an official state visit.

The president will spend two days in the country and will be a chief guest on Saturday as the country celebrates 70 years since the adoption of its constitution.

South African and India already enjoy good strategic partnerships and bilateral relations.

India is currently South Africa's second largest trading partner in Asia, ranking among the top 10 trading partners.

Ramaphosa has been accompanied by a business delegation, which government says will help enhance trade relations between the two nations.

Ramaphosa is also expected to meet with investors on Friday.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)