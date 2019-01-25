Ramaphosa calls on eligible voters to register ahead of elections
The Independent Electoral Commission will hold the final voter registration weekend between 26 and 27 January.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on all eligible voters to register to vote in this year's national and provincial elections.
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) will hold the final voter registration weekend between 26 and 27 January.
This week the IEC said that while 26 million voters are currently registered, its data currently shows that almost 10 million people between the ages of 18 and 30 are eligible to vote but are not registered.
The commission that says it hopes to register 1 million more voters, especially the youth, at their registration centres.
Ramphosa says those who register, play their part in the success of the forthcoming provincial and national elections.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
