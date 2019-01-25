Prince backs Piedt for Proteas recall

Piedt picked up yet another 10-wicket match haul, ending with figures of 13/141 in his side's comprehensive eight-wicket win over the Titans in Oudsthoorn, the best in the franchise history of the Cape Cobras.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Cobras captain Dane Piedt has had an outstanding season and to use an old cliché, the 29-year-old is leading from the front and his franchise coach Ashwell Prince is understandably full of praise.

"It is the best I have seen Dane Piedt bowl for an extended period and he is throwing his hat into the national ring."

"You don’t take 52 wickets in a season if you don’t bowl attackingly, but having said that, he took wickets and was also economical.

"In the second innings, Dane was in scintillating form and got into a good rhythm, asking questions and the Titans succumbed to a great spell of bowling."

Talking about Piedt, Prince said that he would consider him for the Tests against Sri Lanka as the touring team have about six left-handers. That, though, does not mean Keshav Maharaj cannot do the job.

"On the tour of India later this year, I would pick Maharaj and Piedt both for the national touring group."

The home captain, who took six for 75 in the first innings, followed that up with seven for 66, to bowl out the defending champions for 151.

It gave the spinner career-best match figures of 13/141, surpassing the previous best of 12/105 taken by Wayne Parnell against the Dolphins in Cape Town in 2015/16.

Victory saw the hosts move to 171.46 points at the top of the table. The Cape Cobras’ final game is against the Dolphins at the Maritzburg Oval in Pietermaritzburg starting on Monday.

Piedt captured 45 wickets in eight games in the 2013/2014 season and nipped out 8/152 in his maiden Test against Zimbabwe. His previous Test was against New Zealand at SuperSport Park in Centurion in 2016.

Maharaj has since replaced him and has established himself as a world-class spinner but he was not picked for the last two Tests against Pakistan, as South Africa selected a four-pronged pace attack.